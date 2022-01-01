Fried chicken sandwiches in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Eden on Brand

214 North Brand Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Crispy chicken filet topped habanero jack cheese, cilantro aioli & homemade pickle slaw.
More about Eden on Brand
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Katsuya

702 Americana Way, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Katsuya

