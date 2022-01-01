Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Glendale

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Spice Season

209 W. Wilson Ave., Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basil Fried Rice | Lunch Box$15.00
Chicken, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, peas, carrots, onions, and green beans
Vegetable Fried Rice (Vegan) | Lunch Box$15.00
Organic tofu, kale, broccoli, carrots, onions, scallions, mushroom, tomatoes, cauliflowers, cabbage, and napa
Pineapple Fried Rice (Gluten Free) | Lunch Box$15.00
Beef, bok choy, pineapple, egg, onions, raisins, seasoned with turmeric spices, drizzled with caramelized tamarind almonds, walnuts, and pecans
More about Spice Season
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED RICE - CHCKEN$12.95
FRIED RICE - VEGGIE$10.50
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale

California Rolls

Kale Salad

Mussels

Caesar Salad

Salmon Rolls

Steak Burgers

Gyoza

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Glendale to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston