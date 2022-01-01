Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gnocchi in
Glendale
/
Glendale
/
Gnocchi
Glendale restaurants that serve gnocchi
Scarantino's Italian Inn
1524 E Colorado St, Glendale
No reviews yet
Gnocchi
$17.00
More about Scarantino's Italian Inn
Bacari Glendale at The Americana
757 Americana Way, Glendale
No reviews yet
Ricotta and Beet Gnocchi
$12.00
hand-made, chèvre fondue, chimichurri
More about Bacari Glendale at The Americana
Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale
Chicken Kebabs
Scallops
Tuna Rolls
Vegetable Tempura
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Banana Pudding
Pudding
More near Glendale to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(78 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Montrose
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston