Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Green beans in
Glendale
/
Glendale
/
Green Beans
Glendale restaurants that serve green beans
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
No reviews yet
GARLIC GREEN BEAN
$7.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
126 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
No reviews yet
Garlic Green Bean
$8.95
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale
Teriyaki Chicken
Jalapeno Poppers
Cake
Philly Rolls
Pudding
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Kebabs
Burritos
More near Glendale to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(78 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Montrose
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston