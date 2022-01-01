Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gyoza in
Glendale
/
Glendale
/
Gyoza
Glendale restaurants that serve gyoza
SUSHI
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale
Avg 4.1
(3649 reviews)
Gyoza
$6.50
Lightly fried Japanese chicken dumplings.
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant
Crazy Rock'n Sushi
239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
No reviews yet
FRIED BEEF GYOZA
$7.50
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi
