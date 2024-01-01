Katsu in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve katsu
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
126 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
|Menchi Katsu Bites
|$8.95
More about Jincook
Jincook
310 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale
|K3.Jalapeno Cheese Curry Katsu
|$23.95
Jalapeno, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with Rice and Curry on Hot stone
|K2.Pork/Chicken Curry Katsu
|$21.95
Panko Fried pork/Chicken Served with rice and Curry on Hot Stone
|K4.Sweet Pumpkin Cheese Curry Katsu
|$23.95
pumpkin Puree, Cheese Stuffed Pork Kastu Served with rice and Curry on Hot Stone