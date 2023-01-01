Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb kebabs in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve lamb kebabs

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale

304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4.2 (4719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Shish Kebab Plate$20.00
Choice tender lamb filet, cubed and seasoned.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishe. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
Lamb Shish Kebab by the Pound$26.00
Served with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Choice tender lamb filet, cubed and seasoned.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides.)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
Lamb Shish Kebab Sandwich$12.00
Cubed lamb filet, onion-parsley mix, tomatoes, pickled turnips, spices.
More about Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
Item pic

 

Elena's Greek Armenian Kitchen

1000 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Shish Kebab by the Pound$23.00
A tender selection of center choice Lamb shish filet, grilled.
Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
* 1 Pound serves 2 people *
Lamb Shish Kebab Plate$18.00
A tender selection of center choice Lamb shish filet, grilled.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
Lamb Shish Kebab Sandwich$9.50
A tender selection of center choice Lamb shish filet, grilled with onions and parsley mix and tomatoes.
More about Elena's Greek Armenian Kitchen

