Lamb kebabs in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve lamb kebabs
More about Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Lamb Shish Kebab Plate
|$20.00
Choice tender lamb filet, cubed and seasoned.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishe. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
|Lamb Shish Kebab by the Pound
|$26.00
Served with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Choice tender lamb filet, cubed and seasoned.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides.)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
|Lamb Shish Kebab Sandwich
|$12.00
Cubed lamb filet, onion-parsley mix, tomatoes, pickled turnips, spices.
More about Elena's Greek Armenian Kitchen
Elena's Greek Armenian Kitchen
1000 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale
|Lamb Shish Kebab by the Pound
|$23.00
A tender selection of center choice Lamb shish filet, grilled.
Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
* 1 Pound serves 2 people *
|Lamb Shish Kebab Plate
|$18.00
A tender selection of center choice Lamb shish filet, grilled.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
|Lamb Shish Kebab Sandwich
|$9.50
A tender selection of center choice Lamb shish filet, grilled with onions and parsley mix and tomatoes.