Pork chops in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve pork chops
Bacari Glendale at The Americana
757 Americana Way, Glendale
|Pork Chop
|$14.00
pan seared, pearl onion, parmesan-garlic corn flake, aji verde, aleppo oil
Elena's Greek Armenian Kitchen
1000 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale
|Pork Chops Plate
|$16.50
A hefty serving of our delicious bone-in pork chops, marinated in Elena's special recipe and flame-grilled to perfection. (2 pieces)
Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.