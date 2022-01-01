Salmon in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve salmon
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant
SUSHI
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale
|Salmon Roll
|$4.25
|Salmon Sushi
|$3.50
Sake
More about Katsuya
Katsuya
702 Americana Way, Glendale
|King Salmon Taco
|$8.00
King Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber Sunomono, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
|King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
|$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)