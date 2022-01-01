Salmon in Glendale

Glendale restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Roll image

SUSHI

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale

Avg 4.1 (3649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$4.25
Salmon Sushi$3.50
Sake
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON ROLL$5.50
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi
Item pic

 

Katsuya

702 Americana Way, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
King Salmon Taco$8.00
King Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber Sunomono, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
More about Katsuya
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Bourbon Burger Bar

237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4 (2408 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Wild Salmon Burger$21.95
Jalapeno, cilantro, sliced cucumbers, ginger aioli, sesame-chili sauce, toasted masago brioche bun.
More about Bourbon Burger Bar

