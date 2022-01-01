Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea urchins in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve sea urchins

Item pic

SUSHI

Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE

112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale

Avg 4.1 (3649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sea Urchin Sushi$8.95
Uni
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale

239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SEA URCHIN SUSHI$18.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale

