Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sea urchins in
Glendale
/
Glendale
/
Sea Urchins
Glendale restaurants that serve sea urchins
SUSHI
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale
Avg 4.1
(3649 reviews)
Sea Urchin Sushi
$8.95
Uni
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
No reviews yet
SEA URCHIN SUSHI
$18.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale
Sashimi
Green Beans
Tuna Rolls
Kebabs
Mussels
Greek Salad
Snapper
Cucumber Salad
More near Glendale to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(966 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(83 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Montrose
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(966 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(794 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1005 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(729 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(982 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston