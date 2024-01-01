Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Glendale

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve short ribs

Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale

239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ SHORT RIBS$15.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
Item pic

 

Jincook

310 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
H1.Braised Beef Short Rib$54.95
Braised Beef Short Rib, Vegetables, and Rice Cake In soy Based Sauce/Served with Rice
H2.Spicy Braised Beef Short Rib$57.95
Braised Beef Short Rib, Vegetables and Rice Cake In Spicy Sauce/Served with Rice
T3.Beef Short Rib Soup(Gal Bi Tang)$20.95
Beef Short Rib Soup, Glass Noodle
More about Jincook

Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale

Chicken Teriyaki

Sashimi Salad

Falafel Sandwiches

Kebabs

Fried Rice

Katsu

Octopus

Eel

Map

More near Glendale to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1255 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1255 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (95 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (241 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1338 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1406 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (554 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston