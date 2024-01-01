Short ribs in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
|BBQ SHORT RIBS
|$15.95
More about Jincook
Jincook
310 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale
|H1.Braised Beef Short Rib
|$54.95
Braised Beef Short Rib, Vegetables, and Rice Cake In soy Based Sauce/Served with Rice
|H2.Spicy Braised Beef Short Rib
|$57.95
Braised Beef Short Rib, Vegetables and Rice Cake In Spicy Sauce/Served with Rice
|T3.Beef Short Rib Soup(Gal Bi Tang)
|$20.95
Beef Short Rib Soup, Glass Noodle