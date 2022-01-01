Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve shumai

Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale

239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SHUMAI$8.50
SHRIMP SHUMAI$8.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale

126 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Shumai$8.95
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale

