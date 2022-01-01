Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shumai in
Glendale
/
Glendale
/
Shumai
Glendale restaurants that serve shumai
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
No reviews yet
SHRIMP SHUMAI
$8.50
SHRIMP SHUMAI
$8.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
126 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
No reviews yet
Shrimp Shumai
$8.95
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale
California Rolls
Cake
Sliders
Greek Salad
Chocolate Cake
Caesar Salad
Crispy Chicken
Avocado Rolls
More near Glendale to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(878 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(68 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Montrose
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(878 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(704 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(875 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(649 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(867 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(344 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston