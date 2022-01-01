Glendora restaurants you'll love

Glendora restaurants
Toast
  • Glendora

Glendora's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Glendora restaurants

Rakuten Ramen a image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Rakuten Ramen a

990 E Alosta Ave, Azusa

Avg 4.2 (630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyoza$4.80
Pan fried pot stickers with meat and veggies, served with house-made ponzu sauce.
Karaage Fried Chicken$4.90
Japanese style deep fried dark chicken meat. No bone.
Tonkotsu Shiro Ramen$11.90
Pork bone broth, shiro base, thin noodle, pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, bok choy and naruto.
Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki CA

1377 E GLADSTONE ST., GLENDORA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spam Musubi (2)$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
Kids Poke Bowl$7.25
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.99
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
Glen Oaks image

 

Glen Oaks

200 West Dawson Ave, Glendora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TBP image

 

TBP

229 West Foothill Boulevard, Glendora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PANE BIANCO$1.00
GARLIC KNOTS$0.07
GLUTEN FREE CRUST - each (1-qty)$2.08
Restaurant banner

 

Los Tacos Lokos-Glendora

1331 South Lone Hill Avenue, Glendora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Club 23

-760 Invergarry St, Glendora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
