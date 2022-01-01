Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Glendora

Glendora restaurants
Glendora restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Buffalo Spot - Glendora

604 W. ROUTE 66, GLENDORA

Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.00
Hand breaded chicken filet sauced your way, served with lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a brioche bun.
CRFT BURGER - 1377 E. Gladstone St. #104

1377 E. Gladstone St. #104, Glendora

Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Brioche bun, crispy jidori chicken thigh, house made pickles, kale and cabbage slaw, CRFT sauce
Crispy chicken sandwich$12.00
brioche bun, togarashi spiced jidori boneless chicken thigh, cabbage slaw, yuzu aioli
