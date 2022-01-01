Chicken sandwiches in Glendora
Glendora restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Buffalo Spot - Glendora
Buffalo Spot - Glendora
604 W. ROUTE 66, GLENDORA
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$12.00
Hand breaded chicken filet sauced your way, served with lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a brioche bun.
More about CRFT BURGER - 1377 E. Gladstone St. #104
CRFT BURGER - 1377 E. Gladstone St. #104
1377 E. Gladstone St. #104, Glendora
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Brioche bun, crispy jidori chicken thigh, house made pickles, kale and cabbage slaw, CRFT sauce
|Crispy chicken sandwich
|$12.00
brioche bun, togarashi spiced jidori boneless chicken thigh, cabbage slaw, yuzu aioli