Chicken wraps in Glendora

Glendora restaurants
Glendora restaurants that serve chicken wraps

LyteBite Glendora

1331 South Lone Hill Avenue, Glendora

Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap$10.99
Looking for an option that doesn't require a microwave? Try our delicious Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap! Our Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap is served with 4 OZ of Grilled Chicken, ½ Cup of Spring Mix, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix, and drizzled with our signature salad dressing. Served with a side of our signature salad dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Cold Wrap$10.99
Looking for an option that doesn't require a microwave? Try our delicious Buffalo Chicken Cold Wrap! Our Buffalo Chicken Cold Wrap is served with 4 OZ of Buffalo Chicken, 4 OZ of Black Beans, 1/2 Cup of Spring Mix, and 1/2 Cup of Red Bell Peppers. Served with a side of our buffalo sauce.
Stacks on Route 66

640 West Route 66, Glendora

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$14.99
Charboiled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, monterey jack cheese and hot buffalo ranch dressing wrapped in sun-dried tomato basil tortilla
