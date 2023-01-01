Chicken wraps in Glendora
Glendora restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about LyteBite Glendora
LyteBite Glendora
1331 South Lone Hill Avenue, Glendora
|Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap
|$10.99
Looking for an option that doesn't require a microwave? Try our delicious Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap! Our Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap is served with 4 OZ of Grilled Chicken, ½ Cup of Spring Mix, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix, and drizzled with our signature salad dressing. Served with a side of our signature salad dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Cold Wrap
|$10.99
Looking for an option that doesn't require a microwave? Try our delicious Buffalo Chicken Cold Wrap! Our Buffalo Chicken Cold Wrap is served with 4 OZ of Buffalo Chicken, 4 OZ of Black Beans, 1/2 Cup of Spring Mix, and 1/2 Cup of Red Bell Peppers. Served with a side of our buffalo sauce.