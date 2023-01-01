French toast in Glendora
Glendora restaurants that serve french toast
Classic Coffee
148 North Glendora Avenue, Glendora
|Large French Toast Latte
|$7.65
Maple, vanilla, cinnamon, espresso and steamed milk
Stacks on Route 66
640 West Route 66, Glendora
|RAISN CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST
|$13.75
cinnamon swirl bread dipped in egg batter and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|FRENCH TOAST COMBO
|$8.85
Texas bread dipped in egg batter. Served with two large eggs and two strips of bacon or sausage links. dusted with powdered sugar.
|FRENCH TOAST
|$12.15
Texas bread dipped in egg batter and topped with cinnamon sugar