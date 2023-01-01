Waffles in Glendora
Glendora restaurants that serve waffles
More about LyteBite Glendora
LyteBite Glendora
1331 S. Lone Hill Ave #150, Glendroa
|Protein Waffles (Each)
|$3.99
If you can't get enough of our delicious protein waffles, feel free to purchase them a la carte!
|Chick'n & Waffles
|$12.99
Our Chick'n & Waffles Signature Breakfast dish comes with 4 OZ of our Grilled Chicken, 1 Protein Waffle, your choice of 1 Cup Shredded Hash or 4 OZ Egg Whites. You also have the choice between regular or sugar free syrup cup on the side. This dish is sweet, salty , and protein packed!