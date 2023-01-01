Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Glendora

Glendora restaurants that serve waffles

LyteBite Glendora

1331 S. Lone Hill Ave #150, Glendroa

Protein Waffles (Each)$3.99
If you can't get enough of our delicious protein waffles, feel free to purchase them a la carte!
Chick'n & Waffles$12.99
Our Chick'n & Waffles Signature Breakfast dish comes with 4 OZ of our Grilled Chicken, 1 Protein Waffle, your choice of 1 Cup Shredded Hash or 4 OZ Egg Whites. You also have the choice between regular or sugar free syrup cup on the side. This dish is sweet, salty , and protein packed!
More about LyteBite Glendora
Stacks on Route 66

640 West Route 66, Glendora

BACON WAFFLE$12.60
Crisp bacon mixed in mBelgian waffle batter and topped with melted butter abd dusted powdered sugar
More about Stacks on Route 66

