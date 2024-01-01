Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glenolden restaurants you'll love

Glenolden restaurants
  • Glenolden

Glenolden's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern
Southern
Soul food
Soul Food
Must-try Glenolden restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Not Just Wings

439 South Macdade Boulevard, Glenolden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Fries$5.95
Smothered in Kraft cheese whiz
10 Wings$12.25
8 Boneless$10.75
Shugar Shack Soul Food 2 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Shugar Shack Soulfood

45 N Chester Pike, Glenolden

Avg 4.2 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Chops$22.80
Center Cut Turkey Chop, seasoned, grilled or fried to perfect tenderness, & smothered in gravy or glazed in your favorite sauce. Served with Rice & choice of 2 sides
Jumbo Shrimp$28.00
Southern fried shrimp or sautéed shrimp served with two signature sides
Fried Fish$21.80
Southern fried catfish or whitting filets served with two signature sides and wheat bread.
Consumer pic

 

Shugar Shack Soulfood

45 North Chester Pike, Glenolden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
