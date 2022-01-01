Go
  • Franklin
  • GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room

GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room

860 W Central St,

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$27.00
cascabel butter, rum maple, black pepper bacon, macerated
strawberry, chives
Southern Chicken$16.00
onion, tomato, lettuce, jalapeno bacon, Nashville sauce,
garlic aioli, butter pickles
Margherita Flatbread$14.00
milled tomato, burrata, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
House-Made Chicken Tenders$16.00
Naked, Ghost Guava BBQ ,or Asian Sticky. Served with Celery and Carrots with Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Smashed Burger$15.00
white cheddar, spicy pickle sauce, bacon,
whiskey caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato
Truffle Fries$12.00
Parmesan, Parsley, Garlic Aioli, White Truffle Oil
Mezze Plate$15.00
white bean hummus, garlic parsley oil, fire roasted tomato,
za’atar eggplant, pepper compote, feta, focaccia melba toast
Caesar$12.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons
Skillet Chicken$29.00
marble potato, duck fat tomato, broccolini, cumin seed orange
marmalade, compound butter
Location

860 W Central St,

Franklin MA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
