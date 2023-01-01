Glenpool restaurants you'll love
More about ah-Sigh-e Glenpool - 20 E 141ST ST
ah-Sigh-e Glenpool - 20 E 141ST ST
20 E 141ST ST, Glenpool
|Popular items
|TROPICAL BLEND SMOOTHIE
|$7.00
Sunshine in a cup! Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.
|SUNSHINE STATE
|$0.00
A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|YOU DO YOU (PICK BLEND AND UP TO 5 TOPPINGS) GRANOLA AND HONEY INCLUDED
|$0.00
For all you do it yourselfers! Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings. Includes our granola and honey plus 5 more toppings!
|Popular items
|Individual Bagels
|$1.59
Plain, Traditional, and Specialty options
|Cuban
|$7.09
Pulled Pork, Ham, Spicy Mustard Mayo, Swiss, Jalapeño Pickle Relish, Served Hot
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
|$4.99
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
