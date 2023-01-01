Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Glens Falls

Glens Falls restaurants
Glens Falls restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

Backdoor Burger & Davidson Brothers

184 Glen Street, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$19.00
Mixed greens, buffalo chips, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, side bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.99
Green leaf lettuce tossed with buffalo-style boneless wings, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
More about Backdoor Burger & Davidson Brothers
Banner pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Downtown City Tavern

21 Elm St, Glens Falls

Avg 4.7 (3843 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Downtown City Tavern

