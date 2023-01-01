Buffalo chicken salad in Glens Falls
Backdoor Burger & Davidson Brothers
184 Glen Street, Glens Falls
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$19.00
Mixed greens, buffalo chips, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, side bleu cheese dressing.
|$16.99
Green leaf lettuce tossed with buffalo-style boneless wings, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, and a side of bleu cheese dressing.