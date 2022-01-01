Mac and cheese in Glens Falls
Glens Falls restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
184 Glen Street, Glens Falls
|Classic Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Cavatappi pasta, Cabot sharp cheddar cheese, panko topping
|Memphis Mac & Cheese
|$19.00
Our creamy classic Mac blended with pulled Stout BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, bacon, roasted corn slaw, and fried onion panko, drizzled with BBQ sauce.
|Kid Mac & Cheese
Homemade shell pasta & white cheddar sauce, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Downtown City Tavern
21 Elm St, Glens Falls
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Red Onion
|Wood-Fired Mac & Cheese
[Vegetarian] Penne Pasta, Cheesy Bechamel, Herb Crumb Crust, Scallions
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Chicken | Bacon | Ranch Drizzle