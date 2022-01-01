Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Glens Falls

Go
Glens Falls restaurants
Toast

Glens Falls restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger

184 Glen Street, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$16.00
A creamy, vegetarian dip made with a blend of cheeses, spinach & artichoke hearts. Served warm with a side of tortilla chips.
More about Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
Spinach Artichoke Dip image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Downtown City Tavern

21 Elm St, Glens Falls

Avg 4.7 (3843 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.99
[Vegetarian] Served with Fried Pita
More about Downtown City Tavern
Downtown Social image

PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL

Downtown Social

190 Glen St, Glens Falls

Avg 4.1 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.99
tortilla chips
More about Downtown Social

Browse other tasty dishes in Glens Falls

Grilled Chicken

Greek Salad

Chicken Pizza

Pretzels

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Angus Burgers

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Glens Falls to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston