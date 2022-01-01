Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Glens Falls

Glens Falls restaurants
Glens Falls restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Epicurean Feast @ Medline - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)

10 Glens Falls, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
More about Epicurean Feast @ Medline - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
Item pic

 

Backdoor Burger & Davidson Brothers

184 Glen Street, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
A shareable size of sweet potato fries with a side of melba sauce.
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Basket Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Lightly fried sweet potato fries, served with ketchup. Try it with a side of raspberry melba for a sweet treat!
More about Backdoor Burger & Davidson Brothers

