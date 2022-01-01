Sweet potato fries in Glens Falls
Glens Falls restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Epicurean Feast @ Medline - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
10 Glens Falls, Glens Falls
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Backdoor Burger & Davidson Brothers
184 Glen Street, Glens Falls
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.99
A shareable size of sweet potato fries with a side of melba sauce.
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
|Basket Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.00
Lightly fried sweet potato fries, served with ketchup. Try it with a side of raspberry melba for a sweet treat!