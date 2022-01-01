Go
Toast

Dawson's Market Dupont

Come in and enjoy!

2001 S St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Foghorn$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, arugula, shredded mozzarella, smoked paprika aioli, on ciabatta served with popcorn and salad
Bacon Egg & Cheese$8.99
Egg & Cheese$6.99
Design Your Own$12.99
served with popcorn and salad
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$13.99
Grilled chicken thigh, cucumber, pickled carrot and daikon, jalapeno, cilantro, scallion, mayo, soft baguette served with popcorn and salad
B.F.F.$12.49
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Arugula, Tomato, Red onion, House-made pepper jelly, and mayonnaise on multigrain bread served with popcorn and a salad.
Margalo$12.49
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato, Arugula, Kale Pesto served with popcorn and salad
Rosenburger$11.99
Marinated tofu, roast portobello, tomato jam, arugula, tomato, sweet potato bun served with popcorn and salad
Chicken Melt$12.49
House-made classic chicken salad, melty swiss cheese, caramalized onions, chipotle mayo, on rye bread.
Grains & Greens$10.99
Arugula, caramelized onion, pickled jalapenos, egg, cheese, kale pesto, on multigrain toast
See full menu

Location

2001 S St NW

Washington DC

Sunday9:00 am - 1:55 pm
Monday10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:55 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chef Geoff's

No reviews yet

Great Food, Libation & Merriment!

Banana Leaves

No reviews yet

The Most Authentic Asian Cuisine In Town

Upper West Side Cafe

No reviews yet

Upper West Side Café is a modern and energetic café embedded in the heart of Squash on Fire, overlooking M Street. A gathering place which provides live viewing of a High Paced social urban sport, the Mediterranean influenced menu offers seasonal dishes to be enjoyed every day.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston