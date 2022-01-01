Dawson's Market Dupont
Come in and enjoy!
2001 S St NW
Popular Items
Location
2001 S St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:55 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:55 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chef Geoff's
Great Food, Libation & Merriment!
Banana Leaves
The Most Authentic Asian Cuisine In Town
Upper West Side Cafe
Upper West Side Café is a modern and energetic café embedded in the heart of Squash on Fire, overlooking M Street. A gathering place which provides live viewing of a High Paced social urban sport, the Mediterranean influenced menu offers seasonal dishes to be enjoyed every day.
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.