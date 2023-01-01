Glenshaw restaurants you'll love
Must-try Glenshaw restaurants
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Glenshaw - 3410 Saxonburg Blvd
Dive Bar and Grille - Glenshaw - 3410 Saxonburg Blvd
3410 Saxonburg Blvd, Glenshaw
|Popular items
|The Standard
|$12.00
lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / american
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
romaine / grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / avocado / diced egg / smoked cheddar / crumbled bleu
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$14.00
romaine / bbq fried chicken / bacon / smoked cheddar / tomato / cucumber / avocado / onion straws
More about Sip Taproom
Sip Taproom
3394 Saxonburg Bld C Suite 530, Glenshaw