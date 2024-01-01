Reuben in Glenshaw
Glenshaw restaurants that serve reuben
Three Brothers Bagels
1718 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw
|Reuben
|$12.00
House-smoked turkey or pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on bagel of your choice
If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Dive Bar and Grille - Glenshaw - 3410 Saxonburg Blvd
3410 Saxonburg Blvd, Glenshaw
|Macho Man Reuben
|$16.50
corned beef / swiss / fresh cut fries / asian slaw / tomato / 1000 island
|Reuben Bowl
|$15.00
corned beef / swiss / asian slaw / 1000 island / fresh cut fries
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$11.50
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island