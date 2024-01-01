Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Glenshaw

Glenshaw restaurants
Glenshaw restaurants that serve reuben

Three Brothers Bagels

1718 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw

Reuben$12.00
House-smoked turkey or pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on bagel of your choice
If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
More about Three Brothers Bagels
Dive Bar and Grille - Glenshaw - 3410 Saxonburg Blvd

3410 Saxonburg Blvd, Glenshaw

Macho Man Reuben$16.50
corned beef / swiss / fresh cut fries / asian slaw / tomato / 1000 island
Reuben Bowl$15.00
corned beef / swiss / asian slaw / 1000 island / fresh cut fries
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.50
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Glenshaw - 3410 Saxonburg Blvd

