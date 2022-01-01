Go
Glenshire Pizza Company

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

10095 Dorchester,Ste E • $$

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)

Popular Items

18" Pepperoni$23.00
18" BUILD YOUR OWN$21.00
Greek Salad (LARGE ONLY)$14.00
Caesar SMALL$6.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing.
Caesar LARGE$12.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing.
Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, house made bleu cheese dressing.
12" BUILD YOUR OWN$13.00
Ranch$0.50
12" Cheese$13.00
18" Cheese$21.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10095 Dorchester,Ste E

Truckee CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
