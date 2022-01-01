Glenside restaurants you'll love

Glenside restaurants
Toast
  • Glenside

Glenside's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Glenside restaurants

Enza image

 

Enza

909 E Willow Grove Ave, Glenside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Classic Pizza$15.00
Broccoli & Avocado$13.00
Bolognese$16.00
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside

391 HIGHLAND AVE, GLENSIDE

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
buffalo wrap$14.00
hand-breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, flour tortilla
the jerk$14.00
jerk-marinated sliced pork loin, cilantro lime aioli. cucumber slaw, long roll
bernie's wings$16.00
8 wings with a choice of sauce options served with blue cheese and celery
Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza

1010 East Willow Grove Avenue, Wyndmoor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Oven roasted, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, almonds, grana padana cheese
Farmer John$15.50
Wheat crust, white pie, roasted peppers, herb-roasted mushroom, garlic spinach, fresh tomato, caramelized onion
Philly Special$15.50
Sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery image

 

The Ways Restaurant and Brewery

11 South Easton Rd, Glenside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Greggo’s Nachos$11.00
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pinto/ Nacho Spot image

 

Pinto/ Nacho Spot

24 E Glenside Ave, Glenside

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red Chicken Tamale$9.00
Homemade masa corn dough steamed in a corn husk. Stuffed with pulled red chicken. Choice of sauce.
Taquitos$9.00
3 rolled tacos. Choice of either meat (A mix of chorizo, chicken, potato and spinach) or veggie (A mix of mushroom, potato, and spinach) wrapped in corn tortillas and fried.
topped with chile de arbol sauce, crema, lettuce, tomato, and cotija
Guacamole$12.00
House guacamole with tortilla chips
Locals Coffee & Eatery image

 

Locals Coffee & Eatery

909 East Willow Grove Ave., Glenside

Avg 4.7 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The "Big Sandwich"$7.75
Two times the meat, egg and cheese on a kaiser roll
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.25
On a bagel or bread of your choice. Add a protein like bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or pork roll!
Latte$3.55
Humpty's Dumplings image

 

Humpty's Dumplings

277 N KESWICK AVE, Glenside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill

106 South Easton Road, Glenside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
