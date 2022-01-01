Glenside restaurants you'll love
Glenside's top cuisines
Must-try Glenside restaurants
More about Enza
Enza
909 E Willow Grove Ave, Glenside
|Popular items
|Lg Classic Pizza
|$15.00
|Broccoli & Avocado
|$13.00
|Bolognese
|$16.00
More about Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside
391 HIGHLAND AVE, GLENSIDE
|Popular items
|buffalo wrap
|$14.00
hand-breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, flour tortilla
|the jerk
|$14.00
jerk-marinated sliced pork loin, cilantro lime aioli. cucumber slaw, long roll
|bernie's wings
|$16.00
8 wings with a choice of sauce options served with blue cheese and celery
More about Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza
Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza
1010 East Willow Grove Avenue, Wyndmoor
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Oven roasted, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, almonds, grana padana cheese
|Farmer John
|$15.50
Wheat crust, white pie, roasted peppers, herb-roasted mushroom, garlic spinach, fresh tomato, caramelized onion
|Philly Special
|$15.50
Sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers
More about The Ways Restaurant and Brewery
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery
11 South Easton Rd, Glenside
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
|Greggo’s Nachos
|$11.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Pinto/ Nacho Spot
Pinto/ Nacho Spot
24 E Glenside Ave, Glenside
|Popular items
|Red Chicken Tamale
|$9.00
Homemade masa corn dough steamed in a corn husk. Stuffed with pulled red chicken. Choice of sauce.
|Taquitos
|$9.00
3 rolled tacos. Choice of either meat (A mix of chorizo, chicken, potato and spinach) or veggie (A mix of mushroom, potato, and spinach) wrapped in corn tortillas and fried.
topped with chile de arbol sauce, crema, lettuce, tomato, and cotija
|Guacamole
|$12.00
House guacamole with tortilla chips
More about Locals Coffee & Eatery
Locals Coffee & Eatery
909 East Willow Grove Ave., Glenside
|Popular items
|The "Big Sandwich"
|$7.75
Two times the meat, egg and cheese on a kaiser roll
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$4.25
On a bagel or bread of your choice. Add a protein like bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or pork roll!
|Latte
|$3.55
More about Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill
Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill
106 South Easton Road, Glenside