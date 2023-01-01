Boneless wings in Glenside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza - 1010 East Willow Grove Avenue

1010 East Willow Grove Avenue, Wyndmoor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Two Orders Boneless Wing$20.00
Two orders of boneless wings, celery, carrot sticks, ranch or blue cheese.
King Street Boneless Chicken Wings$12.00
Boneless chunks of hand-battered chicken, fried to perfection and served with celery sticks and carrots, blue cheese or ranch dressing, and your choice of sauces: buffalo, Philly BBQ, Huli Huli (tropical pineapple teriyaki) or honey sriracha. Gluten and dairy free.
More about Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza - 1010 East Willow Grove Avenue
Banner pic

 

Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill - 106 South Easton Road

106 South Easton Road, Glenside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wings$12.00
tossed in your choice of buffalo, bbq, bourbon, sweet heat or house dry rub, served with blue cheese
More about Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill - 106 South Easton Road

