Calamari in Glenside

Glenside restaurants
Glenside restaurants that serve calamari

Enza

909 E Willow Grove Ave, Glenside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$16.00
banana peppers, marinara
More about Enza
The Highland Restaurant & Bar

391 highland avenue, glenside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Calamari$14.00
Honey chili, and peanuts
More about The Highland Restaurant & Bar

