Chicken salad in Glenside

Glenside restaurants
Glenside restaurants that serve chicken salad

Enza image

 

Enza

909 E Willow Grove Ave, Glenside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parm Half Tray + Side Salad$60.00
More about Enza
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside

391 HIGHLAND AVE, GLENSIDE

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
crispy chicken salad$16.00
crisp mixed greens ,panko-crusted chicken breast strips, apples, grapes, candied walnuts & honey
mustard dressing
crispy chicken salad$15.00
crisp mixed greens ,panko-crusted chicken breast strips, apples, grapes, candied walnuts & honey
mustard dressing
More about Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside
Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza

1010 East Willow Grove Avenue, Wyndmoor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.50
(Sandwich stuffed in a freshly baked pizza dough)- Chicken salad, fig, arugula, & tomato
More about Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza

