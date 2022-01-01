Crispy chicken in Glenside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside

391 HIGHLAND AVE, GLENSIDE

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
crispy chicken salad$16.00
crisp mixed greens ,panko-crusted chicken breast strips, apples, grapes, candied walnuts & honey
mustard dressing
crispy chicken salad$15.00
crisp mixed greens ,panko-crusted chicken breast strips, apples, grapes, candied walnuts & honey
mustard dressing
More about Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside
Banner pic

 

Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill

106 South Easton Road, Glenside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
crispy fried chicken tossed in sweet heat, pickles & mayo
More about Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill

