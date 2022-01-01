Nachos in Glenside
Glenside restaurants that serve nachos
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery
11 South Easton Rd, Glenside
|Greggo’s Nachos
|$11.00
Pinto/ Nacho Spot
24 E Glenside Ave, Glenside
|The Pork Highway Nachos
|$14.00
Chips, cheese, green chile pork, bacon corn sauce, bacon crumbles, scallions, with escabeche, crema, house hot sauce
|Spot Nachos
chips, cheese, pinto beans, fried onions, fried jalapenos, diced tomatoes, queso, cotija cheese, cilantro., escabeche. Served with crema and house hot sauce.