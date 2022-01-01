Tacos in Glenside
Glenside restaurants that serve tacos
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery
11 South Easton Rd, Glenside
|Shreaded Pork Taco
|$10.00
Pinto/ Nacho Spot
24 E Glenside Ave, Glenside
|Gringa Tacos
|$9.00
2 flour tortillas grilled and filled with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and crema
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.50
Cornmeal crusted cod with cabbage, cilantro, pickled red onions and chipotle crema. Served on flour tortillas
(2)