Tacos in Glenside

The Ways Restaurant and Brewery image

 

The Ways Restaurant and Brewery

11 South Easton Rd, Glenside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shreaded Pork Taco$10.00
Pinto/ Nacho Spot image

 

Pinto/ Nacho Spot

24 E Glenside Ave, Glenside

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gringa Tacos$9.00
2 flour tortillas grilled and filled with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and crema
Baja Fish Tacos$12.50
Cornmeal crusted cod with cabbage, cilantro, pickled red onions and chipotle crema. Served on flour tortillas
(2)
