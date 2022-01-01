Go
Toast

The Glenside Pub

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

1508 W. Sherman Blvd. • $$

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1508 W. Sherman Blvd.

Muskegon MI

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tony's Pizza in the Park

No reviews yet

Dine- in, take- out and contactless delivery available!

Pints & Quarts

No reviews yet

Wings, Pizza, Burgers & More!

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Legends Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston