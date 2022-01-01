Go
Glenview House

Come in and Enjoy! The cuisine at Glenview House is simple: fresh, locally sourced, organic and delicious. Our menu features beautifully presented, upscale American comfort food with French, Italian, and Asian influences

FRENCH FRIES

1843 Glenview Rd • $$

Avg 3.8 (476 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$9.00
Beet Salad$15.00
roasted beets, mixed greens, rainbow carrots, sautéed cremini mushrooms, goat cheese, mandarin wedges, candied walnuts, champagne vinaigrette
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, avocado, grilled onions, roasted peppers, chipotle mayo, jalapeno cheddar hoagie roll
GH Burger$15.00
Meyer ground chuck, leaf lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, house-made mayo, choice of cheese, brioche bun
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$13.00
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house-made mayo, brioche bun
Buttered Noodles$9.00
Chopped Salad$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, iceberg and romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, house ranch dressing
Cheeseburger$9.00
Pretzel$9.00
freshly baked pretzel, sea salt, house-made beer cheese and house-made beer mustard
Fried Cheese Curds$11.00
Wisconsin cheese curds with arrabbiata sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1843 Glenview Rd

Glenview IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
