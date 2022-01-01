Glenview restaurants you'll love
Glenview's top cuisines
Must-try Glenview restaurants
DONUTS
Joe Donut
1025 Harlem Ave, Glenview
|Popular items
|Bostom Cream
|$2.69
|Chocolate Celebration
|$2.19
|Chocolate Old Fashioned
|$2.19
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Popular items
|The Famous Hackneyburger®
|$14.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side
Comes with your choice of side.
|The Famous Hackneyburger® with Cheese
|$15.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
|8oz Patty Melt
|$15.95
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Harms
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview
|Popular items
|8oz Patty Melt
|$15.95
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
|Quarter Onion
|$5.95
Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown.
|The Famous Hackneyburger with Cheese
|$15.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Culinary Gangster
1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.00
BBQ Grilled Chicken | Iceberg Lettuce | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Scallions | Sweet Corn | Monterey Jack Cheese | Gangster Ranch | Corn Tortilla Strips
*Add Avocado +$2
|Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$13.00
Prime Beef Patty | Merkts Cheddar | Bacon | Ketchup | Brioche Bun
|Classic Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak, onions, cilantro and corn tortilla
Riobamba Latin Kitchen
1869 waukegan rd, glenview
|Popular items
|Yuca
|$4.75
steak fries w/ chimichurri aioli
|Plate 2 Taco
|$13.00
2 quarter pound tacos w/ choice of toppings w/ rice and beans
|Taco Bowl
|$10.00
Chioce of one filling on rice & pinto beans w/ choice of toppings
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Forza Meats
1811 Glenview Road, Glenview
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Sub
Build your own sub sandwich from our array of sliced deli meats and cheeses
|The Americano
|$11.00
house-roasted, all-natural sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, mustard
|The Menza Menz
|$13.00
corned beef, pastrami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, mayo, house-made caraway mustard
Mingle Juice Bar
1830 Tower Drive, GLENVIEW
|Popular items
|Not Tella
Not-Tella
Enjoy our amazing Acai blend topped with chocolate hazelnut blend, then blueberries, strawberries, banana.
Be sure to add granola or if you love nut butter add some in the add ins for the ultimate bowl.
|AB&J
AB&J-
Enjoy our amazing acai blend topped with almond butter then blueberries, strawberries, banana.
Love almond butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.
|Hawaiian Sunrise
Hawaiian Sunrise -
Our signature Acai blend topped with granola, shredded coconut, strawberries, and goji berries and pink Himalayan salt.
Best enjoyed on the beach watching the sunrise.
SMOOTHIES
Blended Health & Smoothie Bar
950 Harlem Ave, Glenview
|Popular items
|Blended Banana Brew
#1 Seller. High Protein & High Energy: Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Vanilla Plant Protein, PB Powder, Banana, Chocolate Espresso Beans.
|Classic Acai Bowl
Our house Acai base is the perfect creamy consistency. Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, and Cacao Nibs. Classics never go out of style.
|Banana Bread Waffle Bowl (GF)
This delicious waffle is vegan, gluten free and a healthy breakfast or snack option. Full of Banana flavor with a hint of Agave, there is no added sugars, crisp on the outside and fluffy and gooey on the inside. Top it how you want it with fruit, chocolate and drizzles!
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview
|Popular items
|Ten-Ninety Burger
|$16.00
Two 4oz grass fed Slagel Farms, hand pressed beef patties with sharp American cheese, house made pickle, onions, and dijonnaise
|Ten Ninety Club Membership
|$100.00
1 YEAR MEMBERSHIP!
$5 Beers in the tap room Mondays and Tuesdays for members
Free 4-pack cans of your choice every month
Exclusive access to events and beer releases
10% off Beer Dinner Tickets
Additional discounts via email
Email luke@ten-ninety.com for all membership details!
|February Beer Dinner: Feb 24th 6:30PM
|$70.00
Six-Course Tasting Menu served with beer pairings for each course. Menu to come soon! Please don't add gratuity on to your order today, a 20% gratuity will be taken care of on the evening of the dinner.
You may do a wine pairing instead of beer for an additional $10, charged on day of event.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Korean Fly Chikin
952 Harlem Ave, Glenview
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Fries
|$9.95
French Fries topped with marinated ribeye beef, sour cream sauce, scallion, and housemade Korean bbq sauce.
|Fried Dumplings (8pc)
|$6.95
Served with soy sauce. (Dumplings vary in size depending on the filling.)
|Fly Chikin Wings (M)
|$15.95
10 pcs of crispy and savory Korean-style wings and drumsticks glazed with choice of housemade sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview
2709 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
|California Roll
|$9.00
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Pan fried dumplings, citrus soy sauce, scallions, togarashi, choice of pork or vegetable
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
1831 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$8.95
Garnished with Cheese
|Nacho Gusto
|$7.95
Crispy Chips Topped with Beans, Melted Cheese, Tomatoes, Oniones, Sour Cream, Jalapeños and Guacamole
|Flautas
|$12.95
Fried Tacos topped with lettuce , tomato, onions, cilantro, sour cream and cheese
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Popular items
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes
|$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Flaco's Taco's Glenview
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Tamal
|$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).
|Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single
|$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
|Taco Pronto Box
|$10.95
An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
FRENCH FRIES
Coarse Italian
800 Shermer Rd, Glenview
|Popular items
|Mini Arancini
|$12.00
Risotto ball, ground beef, peas, mozzarella, marinara. (3)
|Roasted Salmon
|$26.00
With marinated heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, and basil chimichurri, prosciutto chips.
|Crispy Stuffed Chicken
|$23.50
Stuffed with risotto, peas, parmesan, lemon cream sauce, and served with sauteed spinach.
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$7.99
Our delicious warm sweet bread made fresh to order. All of our French toasts are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
|Meat Lovers Skillet
|$11.49
Sausage, ham, and bacon topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
|HMOP Skillet
|$11.49
Ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack Cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
North Branch Pizza & Burger
4520 W Lake Ave, Glenview
|Popular items
|4-Cheese Mac
|$13.95
|You Greek
|$13.95
|I'm Bored... Can I have Your Phone ( Spaghetti & Meatball )
|$7.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Lodge Restaurant
2132 Waukegan Road, Glenview
FRENCH FRIES
Glenview House
1843 Glenview Rd, Glenview
|Popular items
|Three Beef Burger
|$17.00
short rib, inside round, Meyer ground chuck, fontina cheese, cremini mushrooms, truffle mayo, bordelaise sauce, brioche bun
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
marinated chicken, avocado-pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, shredded chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce
|Loaded Tots
|$13.00
tater tots, bacon, house nacho cheese, over easy egg, jalapenos, chives, Valentina crema
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Popular items
|Egg White Delight Omelette
|$12.99
Talk about guilt-free indulgence! Feast on fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns
|The New Yorker
|$11.49
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese grilled on panini bread. Served
with hash browns
|Chilaquiles
|$11.49
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with
green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese
and two eggs any style. Garnished
with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes
and sour cream
La Michoacana Moderna
610 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview