Glenview restaurants you'll love

Glenview restaurants
Toast
  Glenview

Must-try Glenview restaurants

DONUTS

Joe Donut

1025 Harlem Ave, Glenview

Bostom Cream$2.69
Chocolate Celebration$2.19
Chocolate Old Fashioned$2.19
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

The Famous Hackneyburger®$14.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side
Comes with your choice of side.
The Famous Hackneyburger® with Cheese$15.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
8oz Patty Melt$15.95
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

8oz Patty Melt$15.95
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
Quarter Onion$5.95
Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown.
The Famous Hackneyburger with Cheese$15.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Culinary Gangster

1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview

BBQ Chicken Salad$14.00
BBQ Grilled Chicken | Iceberg Lettuce | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Scallions | Sweet Corn | Monterey Jack Cheese | Gangster Ranch | Corn Tortilla Strips
*Add Avocado +$2
Cheddar Bacon Burger$13.00
Prime Beef Patty | Merkts Cheddar | Bacon | Ketchup | Brioche Bun
Classic Skirt Steak Taco$4.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak, onions, cilantro and corn tortilla
Riobamba Latin Kitchen

1869 waukegan rd, glenview

Yuca$4.75
steak fries w/ chimichurri aioli
Plate 2 Taco$13.00
2 quarter pound tacos w/ choice of toppings w/ rice and beans
Taco Bowl$10.00
Chioce of one filling on rice & pinto beans w/ choice of toppings
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Forza Meats

1811 Glenview Road, Glenview

Build Your Own Sub
Build your own sub sandwich from our array of sliced deli meats and cheeses
The Americano$11.00
house-roasted, all-natural sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, mustard
The Menza Menz$13.00
corned beef, pastrami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, mayo, house-made caraway mustard
Mingle Juice Bar

1830 Tower Drive, GLENVIEW

Not Tella
Not-Tella
Enjoy our amazing Acai blend topped with chocolate hazelnut blend, then blueberries, strawberries, banana.
Be sure to add granola or if you love nut butter add some in the add ins for the ultimate bowl.
AB&J
AB&J-
Enjoy our amazing acai blend topped with almond butter then blueberries, strawberries, banana.
Love almond butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.
Hawaiian Sunrise
Hawaiian Sunrise -
Our signature Acai blend topped with granola, shredded coconut, strawberries, and goji berries and pink Himalayan salt.
Best enjoyed on the beach watching the sunrise.
SMOOTHIES

Blended Health & Smoothie Bar

950 Harlem Ave, Glenview

Blended Banana Brew
#1 Seller. High Protein & High Energy: Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Vanilla Plant Protein, PB Powder, Banana, Chocolate Espresso Beans.
Classic Acai Bowl
Our house Acai base is the perfect creamy consistency. Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, and Cacao Nibs. Classics never go out of style.
Banana Bread Waffle Bowl (GF)
This delicious waffle is vegan, gluten free and a healthy breakfast or snack option. Full of Banana flavor with a hint of Agave, there is no added sugars, crisp on the outside and fluffy and gooey on the inside. Top it how you want it with fruit, chocolate and drizzles!
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ten Ninety Brewing Co.

1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview

Ten-Ninety Burger$16.00
Two 4oz grass fed Slagel Farms, hand pressed beef patties with sharp American cheese, house made pickle, onions, and dijonnaise
Ten Ninety Club Membership$100.00
1 YEAR MEMBERSHIP!
$5 Beers in the tap room Mondays and Tuesdays for members
Free 4-pack cans of your choice every month
Exclusive access to events and beer releases
10% off Beer Dinner Tickets
Additional discounts via email
Email luke@ten-ninety.com for all membership details!
February Beer Dinner: Feb 24th 6:30PM$70.00
Six-Course Tasting Menu served with beer pairings for each course. Menu to come soon! Please don't add gratuity on to your order today, a 20% gratuity will be taken care of on the evening of the dinner.
You may do a wine pairing instead of beer for an additional $10, charged on day of event.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Korean Fly Chikin

952 Harlem Ave, Glenview

Korean BBQ Fries$9.95
French Fries topped with marinated ribeye beef, sour cream sauce, scallion, and housemade Korean bbq sauce.
Fried Dumplings (8pc)$6.95
Served with soy sauce. (Dumplings vary in size depending on the filling.)
Fly Chikin Wings (M)$15.95
10 pcs of crispy and savory Korean-style wings and drumsticks glazed with choice of housemade sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview

2709 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview

Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
California Roll$9.00
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
Gyoza$7.00
Pan fried dumplings, citrus soy sauce, scallions, togarashi, choice of pork or vegetable
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant

1831 Tower Drive, Glenview

Guacamole$8.95
Garnished with Cheese
Nacho Gusto$7.95
Crispy Chips Topped with Beans, Melted Cheese, Tomatoes, Oniones, Sour Cream, Jalapeños and Guacamole
Flautas$12.95
Fried Tacos topped with lettuce , tomato, onions, cilantro, sour cream and cheese
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Flaco's Taco's Glenview

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Pulled Pork Tamal$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Taco Pronto Box$10.95
An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
FRENCH FRIES

Coarse Italian

800 Shermer Rd, Glenview

Mini Arancini$12.00
Risotto ball, ground beef, peas, mozzarella, marinara. (3)
Roasted Salmon$26.00
With marinated heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, and basil chimichurri, prosciutto chips.
Crispy Stuffed Chicken$23.50
Stuffed with risotto, peas, parmesan, lemon cream sauce, and served with sauteed spinach.
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

French Toast$7.99
Our delicious warm sweet bread made fresh to order. All of our French toasts are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
Meat Lovers Skillet$11.49
Sausage, ham, and bacon topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
HMOP Skillet$11.49
Ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack Cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

North Branch Pizza & Burger

4520 W Lake Ave, Glenview

4-Cheese Mac$13.95
You Greek$13.95
I'm Bored... Can I have Your Phone ( Spaghetti & Meatball )$7.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Lodge Restaurant

2132 Waukegan Road, Glenview

FRENCH FRIES

Glenview House

1843 Glenview Rd, Glenview

Three Beef Burger$17.00
short rib, inside round, Meyer ground chuck, fontina cheese, cremini mushrooms, truffle mayo, bordelaise sauce, brioche bun
Chicken Tacos$14.00
marinated chicken, avocado-pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, shredded chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce
Loaded Tots$13.00
tater tots, bacon, house nacho cheese, over easy egg, jalapenos, chives, Valentina crema
Joe Donut - Glenview Ice Rink

1851 Landwehr Road, Glenview

Eggspresso - At The Glen

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

Egg White Delight Omelette$12.99
Talk about guilt-free indulgence! Feast on fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns
The New Yorker$11.49
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese grilled on panini bread. Served
with hash browns
Chilaquiles$11.49
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with
green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese
and two eggs any style. Garnished
with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes
and sour cream
La Michoacana Moderna

610 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview

