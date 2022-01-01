Glenview American restaurants you'll love

Glenview restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Glenview

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
8oz Patty Melt$15.95
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
Quarter Onion$5.95
Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown.
The Famous Hackneyburger with Cheese$15.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.
More about Hackney's on Harms
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ten Ninety Brewing Co.

1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ten-Ninety Burger$16.00
Two 4oz grass fed Slagel Farms, hand pressed beef patties with sharp American cheese, house made pickle, onions, and dijonnaise
Ten Ninety Club Membership$100.00
1 YEAR MEMBERSHIP!
$5 Beers in the tap room Mondays and Tuesdays for members
Free 4-pack cans of your choice every month
Exclusive access to events and beer releases
10% off Beer Dinner Tickets
Additional discounts via email
Email luke@ten-ninety.com for all membership details!
February Beer Dinner: Feb 24th 6:30PM$70.00
Six-Course Tasting Menu served with beer pairings for each course. Menu to come soon! Please don't add gratuity on to your order today, a 20% gratuity will be taken care of on the evening of the dinner.
You may do a wine pairing instead of beer for an additional $10, charged on day of event.
More about Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$7.99
Our delicious warm sweet bread made fresh to order. All of our French toasts are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
Meat Lovers Skillet$11.49
Sausage, ham, and bacon topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
HMOP Skillet$11.49
Ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack Cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Lodge Restaurant

2132 Waukegan Road, Glenview

Avg 4.2 (293 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Valley Lodge Restaurant

