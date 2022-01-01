Glenview cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Glenview
More about Joe Donut
DONUTS
Joe Donut
1025 Harlem Ave, Glenview
|Popular items
|Bostom Cream
|$2.69
|Chocolate Celebration
|$2.19
|Chocolate Old Fashioned
|$2.19
More about Hackney's on Lake
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Popular items
|The Famous Hackneyburger®
|$14.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side
Comes with your choice of side.
|The Famous Hackneyburger® with Cheese
|$15.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
|8oz Patty Melt
|$15.95
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$7.99
Our delicious warm sweet bread made fresh to order. All of our French toasts are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
|Meat Lovers Skillet
|$11.49
Sausage, ham, and bacon topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
|HMOP Skillet
|$11.49
Ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack Cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.