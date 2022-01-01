Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Glenview

Go
Glenview restaurants
Toast

Glenview restaurants that serve avocado salad

Riobamba Latin Kitchen image

 

Riobamba Latin Kitchen

1869 waukegan rd, glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Salad$7.00
More about Riobamba Latin Kitchen
Item pic

 

Eggspresso - At The Glen

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Salad$10.99
Featuring sliced char-broiled chicken breast, mango slices, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime mango vinaigrette
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen

Browse other tasty dishes in Glenview

Bread Pudding

Crepes

Chicken Pizza

Lobsters

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Cucumber Salad

Map

More near Glenview to explore

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1335 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston