Avocado toast in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Toast

Glenview restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Eggspresso - At The Glen

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.99
Our thick-cut whole grain toast with fresh
mashed avocado, extra virgin Greek olive
oil, lemon and Maldon sea salt. Sprinkled
with our signature spices and served with 2
cage-free eggs, any style
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
Avocado Toast$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview image

 

Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.99
Creamy avocado spread topped with minced bacon, scallions, and 2 poached eggs on toasted multigrain bread. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

