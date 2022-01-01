Avocado toast in Glenview
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Avocado Toast
|$10.99
Our thick-cut whole grain toast with fresh
mashed avocado, extra virgin Greek olive
oil, lemon and Maldon sea salt. Sprinkled
with our signature spices and served with 2
cage-free eggs, any style
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
|Avocado Toast
|$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.