Buffalo chicken pizza in Glenview

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ten Ninety Brewing Company
1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Hand stretched pizza, mozzarella and provolone cheese, grilled chicken breast tossed in MPH buffalo sauce, topped with crumbled blue cheese.
Moti & La Michoacana - 610 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 160, Glenview, IL 60025
610 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$0.00
Nacho cheese base sauce, mac n cheese, chicken, and mozzarella cheese topped with buffalo sauce and fresh cilantro.