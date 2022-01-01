Bulgogi in Glenview
Korean Fly Chikin
952 Harlem Ave, Glenview
|Bulgogi Beef Bowl
|$9.95
Thinly sliced and marinated ribeye beef over steamed white rice drizzled with housemade Honey Sesame sauce (mild)
Moti & La Michoacana
610 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview
|Bulgogi Pizza
Bulgogi mayo base sauce, bulgogi (marinated ribeye), sauteed kimchi, sweet potatoes, mozzarella, scallions, onions, sesame seeds, & honey Gochujang mayo sauce.
