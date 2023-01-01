Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai tea in
Glenview
/
Glenview
/
Chai Tea
Glenview restaurants that serve chai tea
DONUTS
Joe Donut - Glenview
1025 Harlem Ave, Glenview
Avg 4.2
(368 reviews)
Golden Chai Tea
$2.95
More about Joe Donut - Glenview
SMOOTHIES
Blended Glenview
950 Harlem Ave, Glenview
No reviews yet
Chai Tea
$0.00
A warm and flavorful Chia Tea blend with Almond Milk. A seasonal favorite. Make it "dirty" by requesting a shot of coffee in the Special Requests.
More about Blended Glenview
