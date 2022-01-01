Chicken pizza in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Hand stretched pizza, mozzarella and provolone cheese, grilled chicken breast tossed in MPH buffalo sauce, topped with crumbled blue cheese.
More about Moti & La Michoacana
Moti & La Michoacana
610 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
Tikka base sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces.
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
Tikka base sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces.