Chicken salad in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.45
More about Hackney's on Lake
Item pic

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken$15.95
Harrison’s Free-Range, All-Natural Chicken over Baby Spinach. With Strawberries, hardboiled egg, chopped walnuts and a Glorious Morning Muffin.
More about Hackney's on Harms
Culinary Gangster image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Culinary Gangster

1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Salad$14.00
BBQ Grilled Chicken | Iceberg Lettuce | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Scallions | Sweet Corn | Monterey Jack Cheese | Gangster Ranch | Corn Tortilla Strips
*Add Avocado +$2
More about Culinary Gangster
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Forza Meats

1811 Glenview Road, Glenview

Avg 4.7 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$14.00
Sun-Dried Tomato & Bacon Chicken Salad
All-natural Harrison's chicken with sun-dried tomatoes, smoked bacon, green onion, red onion, celery, mayonnaise
More about Forza Meats
Item pic

 

Eggspresso - At The Glen

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Salad$10.99
Featuring sliced char-broiled chicken breast, mango slices, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime mango vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Spicy Buffalo chicken strips with celery, green peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.99
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
Door County Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview

2709 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview

Avg 4.8 (6095 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Lunch$11.00
House Green salad with grilled chicken
More about Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview

