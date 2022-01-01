Chicken salad in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Hackney's on Lake
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.45
More about Hackney's on Harms
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Harms
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview
|Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Harrison’s Free-Range, All-Natural Chicken over Baby Spinach. With Strawberries, hardboiled egg, chopped walnuts and a Glorious Morning Muffin.
More about Culinary Gangster
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Culinary Gangster
1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.00
BBQ Grilled Chicken | Iceberg Lettuce | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Scallions | Sweet Corn | Monterey Jack Cheese | Gangster Ranch | Corn Tortilla Strips
*Add Avocado +$2
More about Forza Meats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Forza Meats
1811 Glenview Road, Glenview
|Chicken Salad
|$14.00
|Sun-Dried Tomato & Bacon Chicken Salad
All-natural Harrison's chicken with sun-dried tomatoes, smoked bacon, green onion, red onion, celery, mayonnaise
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Avocado Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Featuring sliced char-broiled chicken breast, mango slices, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime mango vinaigrette
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Spicy Buffalo chicken strips with celery, green peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.99
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.