Chicken sandwiches in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Free-range, all-natural from Harrison's of Glenview. Served open-face on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and a pickle on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Harms
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Free-range, all-natural from Harrison's of Glenview. Served on a fresh-baked bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Culinary Gangster
1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview
|Hot Honey Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
Chicken Tenders | Lettuce | Pickles | Secret Ranch | Hot Honey | Brioche Bun
|Godfather Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken | Sautéed peppers | provolone cheese | Homemade Vodka Sauce | hoagie roll
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Grilled chicken breast blackened Cajun style and topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheese, slathered with chipotle mayo all on a gourmet bun
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Crispy all white meat chicken with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato plus mayo served on a buttery brioche bun
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast served with honey mustard, mixed greens and bacon on a brioche bun.