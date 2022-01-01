Chicken wraps in Glenview
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Harms
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Sliced Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomato, Lettuce and Chipotle Mayo. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Culinary Gangster
1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview
|Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tomato Basil Tortilla
Choice of: Creamy Caesar Dressing or Creamy Balsamic Dressing
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Diced Cajun chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes, green onions and romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.99
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla