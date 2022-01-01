Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Hackney's on Harms image

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.95
Sliced Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomato, Lettuce and Chipotle Mayo. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
More about Hackney's on Harms
Culinary Gangster image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Culinary Gangster

1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tomato Basil Tortilla
Choice of: Creamy Caesar Dressing or Creamy Balsamic Dressing
More about Culinary Gangster
Item pic

 

Eggspresso - At The Glen

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Wrap$11.99
Diced Cajun chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes, green onions and romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.99
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen

