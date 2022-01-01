Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Eggspresso - At The Glen

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$11.49
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with
green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese
and two eggs any style. Garnished
with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes
and sour cream
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

