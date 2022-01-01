Chilaquiles in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Chilaquiles
|$11.49
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with
green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese
and two eggs any style. Garnished
with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes
and sour cream
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
|Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.